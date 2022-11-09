Tannehill (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Tannehill managed limited showings last Wednesday and Friday before ultimately missing a second straight game Sunday night against the Chiefs. Malik Willis will make another start Sunday against Denver if Tannehill isn't ready.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Inactive Sunday night•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: May be set for another absence•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Status could come down to wire•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Traveling with team•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Week 9 status TBD•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Misses practice Thursday•