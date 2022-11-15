Tannehill (ankle) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
In his return from a two-game absence Sunday against the Broncos, Tannehill played 61 of 62 offensive snaps and attempted a season-high 36 passes in the 17-10 victory. Overall, he racked up 255 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and also totaled two carries for 12 yards. Tannehill's right ankle sprain continues to bother him afterward, though, so his status will be one to monitor ahead of Thursday's game at Green Bay.
