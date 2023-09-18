Tannehill completed 20 of his 24 pass attempts for 246 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Chargers. He added one rush for 12 yards and an additional touchdown.

After turning the ball over three times in a Week 1 loss, Tannehill responded by taking care of the ball in Sunday's win. He was also very efficient with his opportunity by averaging over 10 yards per pass attempt, highlighted by a pair of deep balls to Treylon Burks and Chris Moore that went for 70 and 49 yards, respectively. Tannehill also took matters into his own hands early in the third quarter when the Titans called an option play that the quarterback kept for a 12-yard scamper into the end zone. Overall, it was a big bounceback for Tannehill, who will lead the team into a Week 3 matchup against the Browns.