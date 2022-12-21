Tannehill (ankle) was listed as a non-participant at Tuesday's walkthrough, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tannehill picked up yet another ankle issue this past Sunday at the Chargers, but he was able to return, finishing with 165 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on 68 percent passing and three carries for one yard and a score during a 17-14 loss. On Monday, coach Mike Vrabel indicated Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting signal-caller Saturday against the Texans if his health allows him to, per Wyatt. Kicking off the week with a DNP isn't exactly a great sign that Tannehill is in line to do so, but he at least has a pair of sessions remaining to put himself back on a path to active status. If Tannehill ends up sidelined this weekend, though, rookie Malik Willis again would step in for the veteran quarterback.