Tannehill will serve as the Titans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seahawks with Will Levis (ankle) inactive for the contest, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

Tannehill will pick up his first start since Week 6 with the Titans deciding to hold out Levis for the matchup with Seattle after the rookie signal-caller sprained his right ankle late in last week's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans. The 35-year-old Tannehill ceded the starting role to Levis after he completed 62 percent of his passes for 7.1 yards per attempt and a 2:6 TD:INT as the Titans limped out to 2-4 start to the season. Though Tannehill has a strong track record to fall back on compared to most backup quarterbacks around the league, his poor form from earlier this season doesn't inspire the most confidence in his ability to turn in a useful performance during the fantasy playoffs. Tannehill isn't helped by the fact that the Titans have fielded one of the shakier offensive lines in the NFL this season.