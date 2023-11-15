Tannehill (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tannehill is ready to return but will only be in a backup role behind rookie Will Levis, who struggled the past two weeks after throwing four TD passes in his regular-season debut. Levis presumably would have to be awful to lose the job in December/January, as continued struggles would also have the effect of removing the Titans from playoff contention and making it semi-pointless to go back to Tannehill.