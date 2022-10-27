Tannehill (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The signal-caller sat out the Titans' first session of Week 8 on Wednesday while tending to a right ankle sprain, affording rookie Malik Willis all the reps with the first-team offense. Willis will continue to stay ready in case he's needed to start Sunday in Houston, but Tannehill's ability to get back on the field Thursday in a limited capacity bodes well for his chances of playing this weekend. Tannehill may need to upgrade to full participation at Friday's practice to avoid carrying a designation into Sunday's game.
