Tannehill completed 13 of 22 pass attempts for 221 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Week 12 against the Colts. He added three yards and an additional touchdown on the ground.

Tannehill threw just seven passes in the second half, as Tennessee held a three-score lead for the entirety of the final two quarters. However, he still managed to produce thanks to a long 69-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown in the first quarter, the majority of which came after the catch. Tannehill also found the end zone with his legs on a one-yard scamper just before halftime. Tannehill will likely be forced to do more to earn a win in Week 13 against the Browns.