Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Manages team to victory
Tannehill completed eight of 15 pass attempts for 72 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the team's Wild-Card Round win over New England. He added four carries for 11 yards.
Tannehill took a backseat to Derrick Henry, attempting just 15 passes as compared to Henry's 34 rush attempts. He also failed to work efficiently, an oddity in his performances this season. Regardless, Tannehill's winning ways continued as he improved his record to 8-3 as the Titans' starting quarterback. He'll look to add at least one more victory to his resume in the team's second-round matchup against the Ravens.
