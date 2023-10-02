Tannehill completed 18 of 25 passes for 240 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Bengals.

Derrick Henry was the key to the offense in Sunday's win, but Tannehill delivered on some key plays, including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as well as four completions of more than 20 yards -- the latter of which was a season-high. While it was a relatively positive performance, Tannehill still has only three total touchdowns across four games while turning the ball over four times. If nothing else, he should remain under center so long as the Titans remain competitive.