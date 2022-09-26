Tannehill completed 19 of 27 pass attempts for 264 yards, one touchdown and one interception Sunday against the Raiders. He added a rushing touchdown.

Tannehill bounced back after a dreadful Week 2 performance at Buffalo and managed the Titans to their first win of the season. He spread targets fairly evenly among his pass catchers but showed particular rapport with Robert Woods by connecting on gains of 41, 21 and 16 yards. Tannehill also delivered a pair of short scores, first a two-yard toss to Geoff Swaim and then by sneaking in on a one-yard rush on his own. On most occasions, Tannehill remains an efficient passer but on limited volume.