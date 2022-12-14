Tannehill (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Tannehill played through the ankle issue after initially suffering the injury against Philadelphia in Week 13, yet after logging a limited practice Wednesday of last week Tannehill would eventually shed the injury designation by Friday. Hopefully he follows that same pattern for Week 15, in which case he would mostly be his usual self against the Chargers.
