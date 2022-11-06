Tannehill (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is being treated as a game-time decision, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays the Titans don't have a lot of optimism about the quarterback suiting up for the contest.

After missing the Titans' Week 8 win over the Texans with a right ankle sprain, Tannehill was what Rapoport described as a "very, very limited" participant in practice this week. While Tannehill made the trip to Kansas City and is said to be doing everything in his power to play, early indications are that the signal-caller will be sidelined for a second straight game. Rookie Malik Willis, who started last week and took most of the first-team work in practice this week, thus looks to be trending toward another start, with Logan Woodside slated to serve as Willis' backup in that scenario. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Titans are looking to closely guard their quarterback plans until pregame warmups, so clarity on the status of Tannehill may not arrive until the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.