Tannehill likely suffered a high right-ankle sprain during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Ravens and may miss some time as a result, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Tannehill sprained his right ankle Week 7 last season and missed the next two games. While he was able to return Week 10 and make six more starts, he continued to be listed with an ankle injury on practice reports before undergoing surgery and missing the final three contests. Coach Mike Vrabel told Joe Rexrode of The Athletic that Tannehill is dealing with a similar issue to the one he tended to in 2022, so even with a Week 7 bye on tap, the quarterback may be in danger of sitting out Week 8 against the Falcons and potentially beyond that point. If Tannehill requires time on the sideline, second-year pro Malik Willis and rookie second-round pick Will Levis will be the candidates to take on signal-caller duties for the Titans.