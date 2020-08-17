Tannehill (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at Monday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
It remains to be seen if Tannehill's absence was related to an injury or illness or simply an off day. In any case, Logan Woodside and Cole McDonald handled the Titans' QB reps Monday.
