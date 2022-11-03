Tannehill (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Tannehill, who was limited in Wednesday's practice, was spotted in the locker room with his right ankle taped. In his absence from Thursday's session, Malik Willis logged added QB reps for Tennessee. Friday's final injury report should add a degree of clarity with regard to Tannehill's chances of being in uniform Sunday against Kansas City, but it seems inevitable that he'll head into the weekend with a Week 9 injury designation.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not seen at practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Unsure about playing Sunday•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: In line to log practice reps•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Officially out for Sunday•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Does not participate in walkthrough•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Takes questionable tag into weekend•