Tannehill (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Tannehill, who was limited in Wednesday's practice, was spotted in the locker room with his right ankle taped. In his absence from Thursday's session, Malik Willis logged added QB reps for Tennessee. Friday's final injury report should add a degree of clarity with regard to Tannehill's chances of being in uniform Sunday against Kansas City, but it seems inevitable that he'll head into the weekend with a Week 9 injury designation.

More News