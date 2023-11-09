Tannehill (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tannehill worked in a limited fashion Wednesday, so it remains to be seen if his absence from practice a day later is indicative of a setback or simply a case of workload management. In any case, Tannehill's Week 10 status only affects the Titans from a depth perspective, with Will Levis having been named the team's starting QB earlier this week.