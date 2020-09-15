Tannehill completed 29 of 43 pass attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns during Monday's 16-14 win against Denver.

The 2019 Comeback Player of the Year sailed a ball over the outstretched fingertips of A.J. Brown in the final 30 seconds of regulation, setting up seemingly snake-bitten Stephen Gostkowski (who was 0-for-3 on field goals at the point) with a game-winning 25-yard kick. In spite of his team picking up the win, Tannehill was frustrated with himself postgame for the missed throw, though he did post multiple passing TDs in his eighth consecutive regular-season game. The 32-year-old now owns a sterling 18:2 TD:INT since Week 10 of 2019, while averaging better than 250 passing yards per game during that span. Week 2 presents a matchup against a Jaguars defense that surrendered 363 passing yards to Indianapolis in its season debut.