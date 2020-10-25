Tannehill completed 18 of 30 pass attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 against the Steelers.

Tannehill attempted only 11 passes for a total of 50 yards and a touchdown in the first half. However, with the Titans down 24-7, he was forced to turn to the air regularly in the comeback effort. Though the team fell short due to a missed field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, Tannehill racked up an additional touchdown and 170 yards in the final two quarters. A large portion of that production came on a 73-yard completion to A.J. Brown that reached the end zone midway through the third quarter. Though it was a down performance for Tannehill, he has still managed multiple touchdown passes in five of six contests this season. He and the Titans will draw a Week 8 matchup against the Bengals.