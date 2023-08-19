Tannehill's fellow QB Malik Willis is expected to play for the duration of Saturday's preseason contest against the Vikings, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Per Davenport, Will Levis (lower body) is in line to sit out the game, which sets the stage for starter Ryan Tannehill to be rested Saturday, assuming Willis isn't forced to exit the contest. At this stage, it appears as though Tannehill's next game action will probably not occur until the Titans' regular-season opener against the Saints on Sept. 10.