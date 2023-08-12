Tannehill isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Bears, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Despite using draft picks on Malik Willis and Will Levis in back-to-back years, Tannehill is still viewed as the Titans' starting quarterback and will thus watch the team's first preseason game from the sidelines. Willis is expected to get the start, but the second-year pro will rotate series with Levis, a 2023 second-round pick.