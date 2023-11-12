Tannehill (ankle) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's road matchup against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tannehill continues to try and work his way back from the right high-ankle sprain that's caused him back-to-back absences, but things are trending in the direction of Malik Willis working as the top backup to Will Levis at Tampa Bay on Sunday. Official word on Tannehill's status will come 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. kickoff.