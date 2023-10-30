Tannehill (ankle) is not expected to start Thursday versus Pittsburgh, with rookie Will Levis instead in line to lead Tennessee's offense, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Tannehill continues to recover from a right high-ankle sprain that kept him sidelined for Sunday's win over the Falcons. Levis, meanwhile, is coming off a four-TD NFL debut, so it would make little sense for the Titans' coaching staff to rush Tannehill back on a short week if he's anything less than 100 percent healthy. If Levis manages to impress in primetime versus Pittsburgh, however, Tannehill could find himself ousted from the No. 1 quarterback spot even when cleared for a return.