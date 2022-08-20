Malik Willis will fill in for Tannehill as Tennessee's starting QB for Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Tannehill will be held out for a second straight week and may not play at all this preseason. He'll be working with a revamped receiving corps whenever he does see the field, as the Titans swapped out WR A.J. Brown and TE Anthony Firkser for WRs Robert Woods (knee) and Treylon Burks and TE Austin Hooper.