Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site suggests that Tannehill and other key veteran starters on offense are unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens.

With that in mind, Wyatt indicates that he expects rookie Malik Willis and fellow backup QB Logan Woodside to each play roughly a half. For now, Tannehill remains entrenched as the Titans' top QB, with the report noting that Woodside is looking to hold onto the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, though that's an assignment Willis could push for with a strong preseason effort.