Tannehill (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Tannehill is dealing with what he described as a right high-ankle sprain, an injury that leaves the quarterback unlikely to play Sunday against the Falcons. If Tannehill ends up sidelined this weekend, head coach Mike Vrabel has said that both Will Levis and Malik Willis will be in line to see snaps in the contest. Levis is expected to start in such a scenario and would likely be in store to take the majority of the snaps at quarterback.