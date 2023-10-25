Tannehill (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Per Wyatt, Tannehill confirmed that he's dealing with a right high-ankle sprain, and even with the benefit of a Week 7 bye to recover, the quarterback may have a tough time gaining clearance for Sunday's game against the Falcons. If Tannehill is unavailable this weekend, head coach Mike Vrabel told Wyatt that both Will Levis and Malik Willis would be in line to see action Week 8. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Wednesday that the Titans are preparing Levis to start, though Vrabel wouldn't confirm as much and reiterated that both Levis and Willis could see time regardless of whom replaces Tannehill as the starter.