Tannehill (ankle/illness) will not play Sunday against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tannehill didn't participate in the team's Saturday walkthrough due to an illness, and he already was unable to practice earlier in the week with a sprained ankle, both signs that the veteran could potentially be unavailable Sunday. Rookie third-round pick Malik Willis will start the divisional contest as a result with Logan Woodside situated as the backup.