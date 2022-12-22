The Titans have ruled Tannehill (ankle) out for Saturday's game against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Though the right ankle injury Tannehill sustained in the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Chargers cost him only one offensive series before he was able to return, the veteran signal-caller wasn't able to practice in any fashion Tuesday through Thursday before Tennessee opted to rule him out for the third time this season. Malik Willis will step in as the Titans' starting signal-caller this weekend, and quite possibly the rest of the way, as Davenport reported Wednesday that Tannehill is likely to require season-ending surgery on the ankle. For now, the Titans are ruling Tannehill out only for one game, but an eventual move to injured reserve would signal that the Tennessee isn't counting on the 34-year-old playing again in 2022.