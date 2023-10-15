Tannehill, who suffered a right ankle injury during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Ravens, was on crutches following the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter adds that Tannehill is slated to undergo an MRI when the Titans get home, but at this stage the QB's status heading to the team's bye week is uncertain. Malik Willis took over for Tannehill on Sunday, completing 4-of-5 passing attempts for 74 yards, while carrying three times for 17 yards and being sacked four times.