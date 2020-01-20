Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Pair of scores in loss
Tannehill completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 209 yards and two touchdowns in the team's AFC Championship Game loss. He added three rushes for 11 yards.
Tannehill couldn't keep pace with Patrick Mahomes, but did throw for two touchdowns for the second consecutive game. His first came from one yard away to put the Ttians up 17-7 in the second quarter. However, he didn't follow that up with another score until late in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard strike to Anthony Firkser. The performance closed a campaign that rejuvenated Tannehill's career, as he led the Titans to a 7-3 record in the regular season prior to earning two playoff victories. He should be in line for a big payday this offseason, regardless of whether that comes in the form of the franchise tag or a long-term deal.
