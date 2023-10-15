Tannehill said after Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Ravens in London that he'll undergo an MRI after exiting the contest in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. He completed eight of 16 pass attempts for 76 yards and an interception before departing.

Tannehill limped off the field with the right ankle injury during the Titans' first possession of the second half, but he was able to check back into the contest for the next two drives while sporting a heavy tape job on the ankle. However, after a poor throw on the Titans' final drive of the third quarter resulted in a Geno Stone interception, Tannehill once again looked to be favoring the ankle and was carted to the locker room. Tannehill underwent X-rays while in the locker room, but the MRI should provide a clearer picture on the extent of the injury. With a bye on tap Week 7, Tannehill will have extra time to heal up from the injury before the Titans return to action Oct. 29 versus the Falcons.