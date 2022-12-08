Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
After rolling an ankle in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Tannehill was a limited participant in the Titans' first Week 14 practice session Wednesday. The Titans never expressed much doubt about Tannehill's status heading into this Sunday's game against the Jaguars, however, and the quarterback seemed to put to rest any concern about his health by taking every rep Thursday. While Tannehill looks like he'll be good to go this weekend, he may have to make do without top target Treylon Burks (concussion), who sat out practice for the second day in a row Thursday and looks to be trending toward sitting out Sunday.
