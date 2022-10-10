Tannehill completed 15 of his 25 passes for 181 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Commanders.

Tannehill has been asked to do very little for the Titans this season, with the offense instead running through Derrick Henry. He has now attempted fewer than 30 passes in each of Tennessee's last four games, three of which have been wins. While Tannehill does what is asked of him effectively, it doesn't translate to impressive stat lines as he has failed to top 200 passing yards or throw for multiple touchdowns in three of his five games on the campaign.