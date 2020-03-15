Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Reaches new deal with Titans
Tannehill agreed to an extension with the Titans on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, it a four-year deal worth $118 million total and includes $62 million fully guaranteed. The contract means the Titans won't need to utilize the franchise tag to retain the 31-year-old, who completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdown and six interceptions in 2019 while helping lead the Titans to the AFC Championship Game after taking over the starting job Week 7.
