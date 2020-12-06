Tannehill completed 29 of 45 pass attempts for 389 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Week 13 against the Browns.

The Titans were down 38-7 at halftime, leading to 31 second-half pass attempts for Tannehill. He took advantage of the rare volume by topping 375 yards for the second time since taking over as the team's quarterback in 2019. Two of Tannehill's touchdowns went to MyCole Pruitt, the first of which was a 22-yard toss down the seam. While Tannehill has largely been efficient this season, he isn't likely to throw 45 passes in Week 14 against the Jaguars.