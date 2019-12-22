Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Remains efficient in loss
Tannehill completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 272 yards and three touchdowns in the team's Week 16 loss to the Saints. He also added eight yards on the ground.
Tannehill continued his impressive run of production, striking for three more touchdowns while averaging 10.1 yards per attempt. He showcased his usual accuracy, but also logged four passes that went for more than 20 yards -- three of which went for more than 30 yards. Though he wasn't able to outduel Drew Brees for the victory, Tannehill will have the chance to lead the Titans to a playoff berth with a win in Week 17 over the Texans.
