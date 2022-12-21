Tannehill (ankle), who didn't practice Wednesday, could be done for the season, according to Joe Rexrode and The Athletic Staff.

Per the report, which suggests that the veteran QB is most likely done for the season due to an ankle injury he suffered during Week 15 action, it's unclear at this stage if Tannehill will require surgery to address the issue. We'll await added context and/or official confirmation regarding Tannehill's status in the coming days, but it looks as though Malik Willis is trending toward handling the Titans' signal-caller duties in Week 16, at a minimum.