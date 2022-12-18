Tannehill returned to Sunday's against the Chargers after sustaining an ankle injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Tannehill was carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury on the Titans' first possession, but was subsequently able to return to the contest in the second quarter. While he was sidelined, Malik Willis handled the team's QB reps.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Carted off the field Sunday•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Takes every rep Thursday•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Managing ankle injury•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Tosses pair of touchdowns•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Puts in full practice•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Should play through ankle issue•