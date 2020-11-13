Tannehill completed 15 of 27 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Titans' 34-17 loss to the Colts on Thursday night. He also rushed twice for nine yards.

Four days after taking nine hits overall from the Bears, including three sacks, Tannehill was knocked around six more times and taken down once in a game in which the Colts top-ranked defense seemed to pick up substantial steam in the second half. Tannehill compiled most of his numbers in the first half, when he capped the opening drive of the contest off with a five-yard touchdown to D'Onta Foreman. The veteran quarterback would go on to lead another pair of scoring marches that totaled 10 points before halftime, but he was shut out in the second half and eventually replaced by Logan Woodside for Tennessee's final possession. Tannehill will now have some extra down time to rest up before attempting to bounce back from his second sub-200-yard effort of the season when the Titans face off with the Ravens in a Week 11 rematch of January's AFC Divisional Round Game.