Tannehill completed 14 of 22 passes for 141 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles.

Tannehill didn't perform badly from an efficiency perspective, but the Titans couldn't sustain many extended offensive drives. He had little protection from the offensive line, and he was sacked a season-high six times. As a result, Tannehill was held under 150 passing yards for the fourth time on the campaign. As that number indicates, Tannehill's results have been inconsistent this season, though he'll draw a more favorable matchup in Week 14 against the Jaguars.