Tannehill completed 15 of 22 passes for 165 yards with an interception and added a touchdown and one rushing yard on three carries in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chargers.

His weak passing numbers were due in part to leaving the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury, but Tannehill returned before halftime and appeared to have forced overtime by scoring on a goal-line QB sneak with 48 seconds left in the fourth. Unfortunately for the Titans, their defense couldn't stop Justin Herbert from answering. With Tennessee's lead in the AFC South slipping away, Tannehill will look to post better numbers in Week 16 and avoid an upset against the Texans, something he'll be more likely to accomplish if Treylon Burks (concussion) can get healthy.