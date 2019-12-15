Tannehill completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 279 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Houston. He also logged 10 yards and a rushing touchdown on three carries.

Tennessee fell into a 14-0 deficit before the half-time break but Tannehill orchestrated a furious comeback for the Titans, leading back-to-back touchdown drives to open up the third quarter and knot up the score at 14-14. The ultimate 24-21 defeat is damaging to Tennesee's playoff hopes, but Tannehill continued to deliver for fantasy GMs by cashing in with multiple TDs for the eighth consecutive outing. By compiling 21 second-half points, Tennessee also tied the 1996-1997 Packers for second all-time in NFL history with six consecutive outings of 20-plus second-half points. In addition to the proficient scoring production, Tannehill has accounted for 285.3 scrimmage yards per game across eight starts this season. His upside remains high for Week 16, taking on a New Orleans defense that ranks bottom 10 in the NFL with 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game.