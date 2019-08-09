Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Sharp in preseason debut

Tannehill completed 12 of 16 pass attempts for 130 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the team's preseason game against the Eagles.

Tannehill entered the game halfway through the first quarter and led the team to the end zone on two of his three drives. His night was highlighted by a 23-yard touchdown pass to a streaking Anthony Firkser down the middle of the field. Despite the solid performance, Tannehill should still be considered the backup in Tennessee behind incumbent starter Marcus Mariota.