Tannehill completed 13 of 19 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Chiefs. He added 37 yards on three carries and a two-point conversion and lost a fumble during the contest.

After a botched field-goal attempt gave the Titans a shot to win the game in the final minute, Tannehill calmly scrambled for a gain of 18 yards, hit Anthony Firsker for a 20-yard completion, and then found Adam Humphries across the middle for the 23-yard touchdown before running in the two-point conversion. To be sure, Derrick Henry did much of the heavy lifting during Sunday's upset, but Tannehill has been the perfect complement to Tennessee's formula of pounding the ball and playing solid defense and he's now 3-1 as a starter. After the team's Week 11 bye, Tannehill will face off against division rival Jacksonville, which ranks 10th-best in the league with an opponent quarterback rating of 88.9.