Tannehill was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tannehill missed two games with an ankle injury earlier this season and apparently rolled his other ankle during Sunday's blowout loss in Philadelphia. He doesn't sound worried about missing the upcoming matchup with Jacksonville on Sunday, but his mobility may be limited and WR Treylon Burks (concussion) may not play.