Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Starting for Week 7
Tannehill will start Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After completing 13 of 16 passes for 144 yards and an interception replacing former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota during last week's game, coach Mike Vrabel elected to stick with Tannehill. The Titans offense has been stagnant the past two weeks with Mariota under center, so the 31-year-old will get his first start since last season with the Dolphins. It's hard to deploy Tannehill in fantasy lineups this week despite the fact that he does face a decent matchup against a banged up Chargers defense for Week 7.
