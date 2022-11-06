Tannehill (ankle) is travelling with the team to Kansas City and doing all he can to play, but the final decision on his status may not be announced until close to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tannehill's status as a game-time decision puts fantasy managers in a difficult situation, considering Sunday's late window kickoff. While Tannehill appears to be progressing in recovery from his right ankle sprain, the veteran signal-caller's mobility could be hampered mobility could be hampered even if he is cleared to suit up. Backup Malik Willis would again be called upon to helm Tennessee's offense if Tannehill can't go, though the rookie only managed to complete six of 10 passes for 55 yards and an interception in his debut last week, a 17-10 win over the Texans.