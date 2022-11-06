Tannehill (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is traveling with the team to Kansas City, but a final decision on his status may not be announced until the Titans release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tannehill's status as a game-time decision puts fantasy managers in a difficult situation, considering Sunday's late-window kickoff. While Tannehill appears to be progressing in recovery from his right ankle sprain, the veteran signal-caller's mobility could be hampered even if he's cleared to suit up. Backup Malik Willis would again be called upon to helm Tennessee's offense if Tannehill can't go, though the rookie only managed to complete six of 10 passes for 55 yards and an interception in his debut last week in a 17-10 win over the Texans.