Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday that he expects Tannehill (ankle) to remain the Titans' starting QB in 2023, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Vrabel did acknowledge that the team's roster for the coming season remains under construction, but for now Tannehill, who is moving past the ankle injury that landed him on IR last December, sits atop the Titans' QB depth chart, with 2022 third-rounder Malik Willis currently the only other signal-caller that the team has under contract. Meanwhile, Tennessee seems destined to add pass-catching depth following the offseason departures of wideout Robert Woods and tight end Austin Hooper.